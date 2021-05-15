Toulouse can edge this fascinating French battle

JEREMY GUSCOTTOUTSPOKEN AND UNMISSABLE... EVERY WEEK

WHEN there are no English, Irish, Welsh, or Scots teams involved in the final of the European Cup it does not usually fire the imagination, but Saturday evening’s all-French final between Toulouse and La Rochelle at Twickenham should be a different matter.It has the potential to be a great match, especially as Toulouse are the current leaders of the Top 14, with La Rochelle only a few points behind them in second place.The way that Toulouse pushed through the pool rounds unbeaten says everything about the pedigree of a tea...