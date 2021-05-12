Banned Tom Dunn could still feature for England this summer

Bath Rugby hooker Tom Dunn has been handed a four-game ban following his second red card of the season.

Tom Dunn appeared before an online independent disciplinary panel last night after he was shown a red card by referee Luke Pearce in the 70th minute of the 40-20 defeat to Bristol Bears for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13.

Dunn, who has already served a three-match suspension after getting a red card against London Irish last month, made dangerous contract with Bristol centre Semi Radradra’s head in Saturday’s west country derby.

Dunn accepted the charge and was given a four week suspension by the independent disciplinary panel comprising chair Matthew Weaver, with Rob Vickerman and Mitch Read.

He is free to play again on June 15, which in theory means he could play in the Premiership play-offs, however Bath look certain to miss out on the top four now.

The good news for the Blue, Black and White hooker is it does mean Dunn could play in England A’s fixture against Scotland A which was announced this week for June 27, and the following full England internationals against USA and Canada at Twickenham Stadium in July.

With Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie both selected as part of the British and Irish Lions’ 37-man squad to tour South Africa this summer, there will be opportunities for the likes of Dunn and other fringe players to get their chance under the eye of Eddie Jones.

Independent disciplinary panel statement from Dunn’s hearing said: “The Panel was satisfied that the player’s intention was to try and prevent the offload rather than to make contact with the head of the Bristol player.

“In those circumstances there were no factors to warrant a top end entry point therefore the mandatory minimum entry point applied.



“The player was not entitled to full mitigation due to a recent red card and so the Panel deducted 2 weeks on account of his guilty plea, remorse and positive engagement in the process.”