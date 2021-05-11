Newcastle Falcons speedster Ben Stevenson signs up till 2023

Winger Ben Stevenson has signed a new two-year deal with Newcastle Falcons to run until the end of 2022-23.

The 22-year-old academy product has 12 tries in 36 games for the Falcons, including four in 13 this season.

Stevenson, who played for Yarm School before joining the Falcons set-up, studied law at Durham and represented England students.

“I’ve had a lot of Premiership exposure this season,” Stevenson said. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”

He added: “It was just a total no-brainer for me to sign here again.

“As a North East lad I’m proud to represent my local Premiership club, and that means a lot to me.”

Director of rugby Dean Richards was equally enthused to have secured the signature of one of his brightest young stars, saying: “Ben is a really important player for us.

“We want to keep the best young local talent here and make them a central part of our long-term future, and Ben is a great example of that.

“He continues to work really hard at his game, he’s an outstanding finisher and someone who contributes a lot to our play.

“People around the circuit are finally starting to switch on to how good he actually is, and from our side it’s great news that he’ll be staying here with us to continue that good work.”