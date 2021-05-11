Tadhg Furlong allays fears of overseas move with new IRFU contract

Ireland and Leinster prop Tadhg has extended his contract with the IRFU by another year.

Furlong made his Ireland debut against Wales in a warm-up fixture ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

He has won 49 caps to date for Ireland and started all three Tests of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, and was last week named in the touring party for this year’s series against South Africa.

The prop has made 113 appearances for Leinster, winning a Champions Cup in 2018 along with three PRO14 titles.

David Nucifora, IRFU performance director, said: “Tadhg was a long time out of the game but showed upon his return in January what a positive influence he can be for both Ireland and Leinster.

He has grown as a senior voice in the Ireland squad and his recent performances reminded everyone why he is rated as one of the best tighthead’s in world rugby.”

Furlong said: “Happy to sign on for one more year. There has been some tough days of late but I believe the squads we have in both Leinster and Ireland are able to compete for trophies in the future. I look forward to hopefully playing at a packed out RDS or Aviva Stadium in the months ahead.”