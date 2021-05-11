Stade Francais sign All Blacks star Ngani Laumape

Ngani Laumape has decided to forgo the chance of representing New Zealand after agreeing a deal with Stade Francais in the Top 14.

Despite consistently impressing for the Hurricanes since joining the franchise from rugby league in 2016, Laumape has struggled to convince the All Blacks coaches.

The centre has made just 15 appearances for the national team, with eight of those coming as a replacement.

He has earned two caps under new boss Ian Foster but the last of those came in the shock 24-22 defeat to Australia in the Rugby Championship late last year.

Laumape, who turned 28 last month, will link up with his new club following the completion of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition.

The back is one of five new signings at the Parisians, with Clement Castets, Nemo Roelofse, Romain Briatte and Harry Glover also joining Gonzalo Quesada’s men.

Laumape fills the void created by Gael Fickou’s departure to Parisien rivals Racing 92, with his centre partner Jonathan Danty also set to join La Rochelle.

Elsewhere, Welsh-qualified back Michael Collins has also decided to leave New Zealand by moving to the Ospreys, while in England Elliott Stooke has swapped Bath for Wasps.