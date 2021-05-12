Ireland to host Japan and USA in Dublin this summer

Ireland will be locking horns with Japan and the USA during their rescheduled summer fixtures that will be played in July.

Ireland were originally scheduled to visit Fiji for a three-game series in July but was cancelled due to the concerns over the pandemic.

Their first fixture will be against Japan on July 3 and it will be the first time the two teams will play each other since the Brave Blossoms defeated Ireland in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup.

Following the game against Japan, Andy Farrell’s men will lock horns with the USA on 10th July with both the games scheduled to be played at Aviva Stadium.

The two teams last faced each other in November 2018 in an encounter that saw Ireland emerge victorious with a 57-14 margin.

“We now have two games at home to focus on which will be great for the group,” said Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

“There have been some strong individual performances in the Rainbow Cup over the past couple of weeks and there are plenty of opportunities for players to put themselves in the frame for selection for the international window in July.”

Uncertainty surrounding the pandemic – which is currently affecting the world more than at any time since the first lockdown in March 2020 – has led to the home nations inverting their plans to tour.

Instead, due to an effective vaccination programme, Tests will be held in the UK and Ireland this summer with crowds a likely prospect.

England confirmed on Monday that they will be reviving their ‘Saxons’ programme to host a match with Scotland A at Welford in June, prior to the USA and Canada playing the senior team at Twickenham.

In addition to that match against England A, Scotland will travel to Romania to face the Oaks.

Grand Slam-winners Wales have had their tour of the Americas reverted to a three-Test series against Canada and Argentina, where they will play Los Pumas twice at the Principality Stadium.