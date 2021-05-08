Bath 20-40 Bristol: Emotional Kyle Sinckler gets support from Lam

PAT LAM celebrated his Bears securing their play-off spot in the big search for the title and then told ‘angry’ prop Kyle Sinckler he can still go on a future Lions tour.

The Bristol boss had seen his emotional England front rower speak out after the game about being snubbed by Warren Gatland and using it as motivation at The Rec.

Lam said: “Kyle has been awesome. The way he has responded shows the true mark of the man. But he will bounce back and is young enough to go on another Lions tour. He will as he’s dedicated and committed to it.

“We all listened to the announcement and everyone loo...