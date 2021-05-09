Thomas: Ted Hill deserves next shot with England

WORCESTER head coach Jonathan Thomas says the Warriors should have at least a double interest in England’s summer schedule – despite their disappointing season.

The former Welsh back row says club captain Ted Hill and centre Ollie Lawrence ought to be in Eddie Jones’ thoughts when he picks his squad with some of his big guns on British & Irish Lions duty.

Lawrence, 21, right, has won six caps, with the last coming against Ireland in the Six Nations, while 22-year-old Hill made a single Test appearance against Japan in 2018 as a teenager.

Flanker Hill, who was made Worcester’s youngest...