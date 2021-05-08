Twickers could be half-full for USA visit

ENGLAND could be cheered on by at least 41,000 fans this summer when they play the US Eagles and Canada at Twickenham.The RFU are pushing the government to allow half of Twickenham’s capacity crowd in for two of their three games in July.UEFA and the FA hope to get at least 45,000 into Wembley for the European Championships semi-finals and final the same month.The Rugby Paper understands the plan is to have 41,000 in for the first game against Gary Gold’s USA on July 4 with more the following week for the visit of Canada if everything goes according to plan against Am...