Genge tells Lions: Be wary of Jasper Wiese

HAVING missed out on Lions selection himself, Ellis Genge is backing Leicester teammate Jasper Wiese to force his way into Springbok reckoning for the summer series.

Wiese has given the Tigers the formidable ball-carrying option they’ve been in desperate need of for years, the No.8 making a huge impact on the Premiership, and opposite defenders, in his first full season at Welford Road.

“Jasper is amazing; he is incredible,” says Genge. “He is dangerous off the base of the scrum; he is dangerous off nine, off 10. He hits like an absolute truck and you’ve seen what he does at the breakdown...