Exclusive: Scarlets snare Argentina back row star Tomas Lezana

THE Scarlets are set to sign Argentina back row Tomas Lezana from the Western Force to beef up their pack for next season.

And Lezana will be in Wales sooner than expected after the cash-strapped Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) agreed to a twomatch tour this summer.

Wayne Pivac’s Wales side had been due to travel to Argentina for two matches and to Uruguay for one, but that will not be possible due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Instead, Argentina will arrive in Wales because they desperately need the money on offer to them for coming to Europe. The UAR has yet to receive a firm financial of...