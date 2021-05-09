Harlequins confident Jack Kenningham can fill the Evans No.7 role

JACK KENNINGHAM has been backed to ‘fill the void’ left by season-ending broken leg Will Evans suffered against London Irish two weeks ago.

Kenningham, 21, a former Quins season-ticket holder who made his full debut against Newcastle Falcons in February, has the full backing of scrumcoach Adam Jones.

Jones says that Kenningham, who starts against Wasps, is one of the players that has flown under the radar but has never let the club down when called upon.

“He played his first game against Newcastle and picked up four turnovers, so he is no mug,” Jones said. “Jack is a bit taller than Will ...