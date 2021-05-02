Exclusive: American bankers eye Leicester Tigers takeover

LEICESTER Tigers are the target for a group of wealthy American businessmen interested in investing in a Premiership club.

It is not the first time this year that an English rugby club have been targeted by an American consortium.

In January, Saracens said they were in talks with MSD Capital, an American private investment firm, about buying a significant £20m stake before club owner Nigel Wray decided against the move.

American wealth management firms believe the time is right to step up investing in rugby, with some clubs financially struggling because of coronavirus.

New York-based MVM...