Sam Graham has got recipe for success at Doncaster Knights

FORMER chef Sam Graham is cooking up a storm as a toughtackling, ball-carrying flanker in the Championship with Doncaster.

Premiership scouts will no doubt have made note of his Michelin-starred performances in a season when Knights have beaten all before them bar Saracens. But, in the meantime, the West Countryman is enjoying life at Castle Park, and is looking forward to the chance to build on last weekend’s 27-19 win over Bedford.

Graham said: “It would have been easy after playing Saracens (and losing 50-15) to have had an emotional dip going into that Richmond game but it was really ...