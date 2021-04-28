Scotland and Glasgow wing Tommy Seymour retires aged 32

Scotland and Glasgow Warriors winger Tommy Seymour has announced his retirement from rugby after injury interrupted his season.

A British & Irish Lions tourist in 2017, Seymour has been troubled by injury and concussion in 2020-21 and says his decision to retire had been ‘made for some time’ before making the announcement on Wednesday.

Seymour bows out having attained legendary status at Warriors, sitting behind only DTH van der Merwe in the club’s all-time tryscoring chart as the scorer of 48 tries in 150 appearances.

The 32-year-old wing achieved a similarly potent strike rate with Scotland, scoring 20 tries in 55 caps in a Test career which reached the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

“Although my decision has been made for some time, the words seem almost impossible to write,” said Seymour, Scotland’s fifth-highest tryscorer.

“Firstly, to the club that made a home and wove me into its tapestry. Thank you for believing in me and for having faith when you had no reason to. This is my club, this is my home and I’ll never forget what it was to live and play here.”

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson said Seymour’s “achievements within the game should be celebrated”.

Wilson added: “He’s a well-respected leader here at Glasgow and has done a lot for both club and country.

“It’s a shame he hasn’t been available to us for more games this season, however, he has worked day in day out to ensure the team taking the field are fully prepared.”