Beno Obano and Andre Esterhuizen handed bans for red cards

Bath prop Beno Obano and Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen will both the majority of the remaining Premiership season after receiving bans for their respective red cards at the weekend.

England loosehead Obano has been given a five-week ban for his high tackle on Ben Morris, which broke the flanker’s nose in Bath’s 39-29 defeat to Wasps on Sunday.

Obano was shown red by referee Ian Tempest in the 73rd minute with Bath leading 29-25.

Boosted by the man advantage, tries for Thomas Young and Paolo Odogwu snatched victory for Wasps at the Ricoh.

Obano now miss Bath’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Montpellier and three of their five remaining matches in the Premiership.

Disciplinary update | @BathRugby's Beno Obano has been given a five week suspension following his red card against Wasps.



Read the full judgement here: https://t.co/C1zAZyZzGE

The same applies for Quins centre Esterhuizen, banned for six weeks after his red card in the win over London Irish.

Out of the Challenge Cup after losing to Ulster, the Springbok will miss all remaining Premiership matches for the London club.

Currently sat fourth in the league standings, Esterhuizen would also miss the semi-final.

Dismissed by Matthew Carley for catching London Irish centre Curtis Rona with an elbow, the latest red card for Esterhuizen means he will have missed ten weeks of the 2020-21 season through suspensions.

This comes after he was red carded for elbowing Gloucester fly-half Lloyd Evans in the face back in December, and banned for four weeks.