Worcester Warriors have completed their fifth international signing for the 2021-22 season in Wales fly-half Owen Williams.

The former Cardiff Blues and Gloucester back is currently playing in Japan’s Top League for NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, coached by Johan Ackermann, and will join Willi Heinz, Duhan van der Merwe, Scott Baldwin and Sione Vailanu at Worcester.

As revealed in The Rugby Paper on Sunday, Warriors had wrapped up negotiations with Williams to become Duncan Weir’s replacement.

Weir is bound to return to Scotland this summer with Glasgow Warriors.

“In our recruitment we are looking for quality players but also quality people and good leaders,” said Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas.

“I have not worked with Owen before but a lot of people who have speak very highly of him.

“He’s an experienced player now and he is very good at driving messages, team culture and standards.

“He’s a huge signing for the club. He’s in Japan at the moment but he has a lot of Premiership experience from his time with Leicester and Gloucester.

“His versatility, with his ability to play at ten or 12, gives us good balance.

“There is also a natural connection and combination with Owen and Willi. They know each other well so there is a chemistry there.”

Williams, who started his career with Llanelli before representing Scarlets, is looking forward to returning to the Premiership.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to join up with Worcester Warriors for next season,” said Williams, capped three times at Test level by Wales.

“After speaking with JT, it is clear that he has a clear understanding and vision for the rugby side of the club and has made some exciting signings to supplement what is already a competitive squad.

“I am really looking forward to playing in the Premiership again and joining up with my new team-mates in the summer.”