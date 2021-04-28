Zoe Harrison gets her chance to shine at No.10 for England

Zoe Harrison will start at fly-half for England for the first time since Katy Daley-Mclean announced her international retirement in December.

The Six Nations champions face a six-day turnaround for a rematch of their 10-6 win over France on Saturday, as Simon Middleton’s side travel to Lille on Friday night.

The retirement of 116-cap Daley-Mclean has forged an area of intrigue within the Red Roses selection.

Loughborough Lightning’s Helena Rowland started at No.10 in all three matches of England’s victorious campaign, with rivals Meg Jones and Harrison each getting a start at inside centre.

But Harrison, who was dropped for England’s first match against Scotland after not staying up to date with the team’s COVID-19 monitoring system, will get a shot at running the backline alongside Leanne Riley.

That has vacated the position at inside centre which will be filled by Sarah McKenna, who moves from her usual position of full-back to partner Emily Scarratt in the midfield.

Ellie Kildunne comes off the bench to start at No.15, while Abby Dow and Jess Breach keep their places on the wings.

The Red Roses bore weaknesses at the the scrum and lineout in their tense win over France at Twickenham Stoop.

Head coach Middleton admitted the scrum ‘came under a lot of pressure’ but has stuck by Vickii Cornborough and Shaunagh Brown in the front row, though Amy Cokayne replaces Lark Davies.

Development players Merryn Doidge and Flo Robinson could earn their first senior caps as they are named among the finishers alongside Hannah Botterman and Sarah Beckett who returns from an injury lay-off.

Cath O’Donnell sustained concussion last weekend and is now following graduated return to play protocols.

Flanker Marlie Packer is ruled out after close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Packer is now isolating for 10 days as per government guidance.

Head coach Middleton said: “We were absolutely delighted to secure the Six Nations title last Saturday.



“Attention quickly turned to Friday’s game. We know France will be hurting and we need to be quick out of the blocks.



“Playing France in France is always a huge challenge and one we’re really looking forward to.



“Although we are missing players, it’s testament to the strength and depth of our squad that we are still able to name a very strong team.



“We’re pleased to have this vital game time against quality opposition.



“It’s a great opportunity to finish this period on a high.”

England team to play France Women, Lille, April 30 2021

England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Jess Breach, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Sarah McKenna, 11 Abby Dow, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Riley; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Shaunagh Brown, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Harriet Millar-Mills, 6 Poppy Cleall, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)

Replacements: 16 Lark Davies, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Bryony Cleall, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Sarah Beckett, 21 Claudia MacDonald, 22 Flo Robinson, 23 Merryn Doidge