Jason Robinson returns to Sale Sharks 15 years after Premiership triumph

Sale Sharks have announced the appointment of club legend Jason Robinson as a non-executive director.

The former England captain and World Cup-winner will work at the Premiership club’s Carrington training base, and have an influence on commercial, community and rugby matters at Sharks.

Sale’s maiden Premiership triumph in 2006 preceded Robinson’s final season before announcing his retirement, making 112 appearances in all for the Manchester club who he code-hopped to from Wigan Warriors.

The appointment of Robinson comes six months after Sale named Sid Sutton as their new chief executive, and the famed England wing said he was keen to have rugby positively impact lives in the north-west.

Robinson said: “I want to work with people who are passionate about bringing about change and as soon as I started speaking to Sid (Sutton, Sharks CEO) it was clear that we were perfectly aligned and we had the same desire to develop people and care for the community.

“I know what this game has done for me and I know the impact rugby can have on lives. I’ve gained a lot of experience in the 14 years since I finished playing and now I’m really excited to be back at a club where I can use that to make a difference.

“This club that gave me so many of my best memories on a rugby field. Now I want to use all the knowledge and experience that I have to help the club in some of the areas that I have worked in – community, corporate, and rugby too.

“This role now gives me a chance to work with Sid and the club and make a huge difference on and off the field. Sid’s vision for the club going forward is something I want to be a part of. I want to help make the club stronger on and off the field.

“The potential to grow the club is huge and we have big plans to increase the fan base and make this club an organisation that the north of England can truly be proud of.

“I haven’t been this excited about a new project for a long, long time.”

“Jason is such a huge part of this club’s rich history. We want to learn from his experience and from the achievements of the club in the past – but we also want to move forward and build a club that our supporters, and everyone in the North, can be proud of.

“This is a new era for Sale Sharks. We have a clear vison to build a culture that develops and cares for people and the local community is right at the heart of this.

“After meeting several times with Jason, it’s clear to see that his values and ambitions are aligned perfectly to ours. He cares deeply about giving to the community, sharing his experiences with all and using rugby as a tool to promote this.”