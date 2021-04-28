‘Heartbroken’ George North learns his Lions dream is over

George North will miss the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa due to injury, the Wales star has confirmed.

The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury for Ospreys against Cardiff Blues, with scans confirming North has ruptured his ACL.

It is a bitter blow for the two-time tourist with the Lions, having shown he was back to form on the Test stage for Wales in their Six Nations triumph earlier this year.

“Sport can be cruel,” the 2013 and 2017 tourist posted on social media.

“We all know the risks when we take the field. Unfortunately I ruptured my ACL on Saturday and will need surgery next week. Heartbroken is an understatement.”

Lions head coach Warren Gatland will announce his squad next Thursday for the three-Test series against the Springboks in July and August.

The Lions take on Japan on June 26, with their first Test against South Africa on July 24.

North’s injury coincides with Wasps and England lock Joe Launchbury receiving the same news that he, too, had ruptured his ACL at the weekend, ending his Lions hopes.