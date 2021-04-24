MARCUS Smith revealed it was a collective decision to go for win or bust at Brentford Community Stadium, as Quins leapt into third place.

Smith sped over for the match-winning try in the final minute for 14-man Quins, and explained: “The senior boys stood up and made the call.

“They said we could get it as close to the line as possible and felt we could get over from the lineout. I told Danny just to give me the ball and it worked perfectly. This was a massive game for us, and a huge win in terms of making the play-offs.”

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney admitted his side missed ...