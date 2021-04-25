Preview: Bath hooker Tom Dunn reaches 150 on return after red

TOM DUNN is determined to mark his 150th appearance in a Bath jersey – and his first game back from a three-week ban – with a win against Wasps.

When Bath last played the Coventry-based side back in January, they were struggling for form and high-flying Wasps ran in seven tries to win 52-44 at The Rec.

Fast-forward three months and the roles have been reversed. Bath are full of confidence and still in contention for the play-offs while Wasps have lost nine of their last 11 and dropped off alarmingly.

“If we put seven tries on them this weekend, we’d be very happy,” said Dunn, who received...