Alun Wyn Jones deal lets him go to World Cup

WALES have given Alun Wyn Jones the green light to reach the ultimate goal of his monumental career at the age of 38.

A clause in the one-year renewal of his contract makes provision for a further extension taking him through to a final crack at the World Cup after two semi-finals lost by a combined margin of four points.

His agreement with the WRU contains the option for an additional 17-month period from the end of next season through to the finish of the World Cup.

Jones would become the first British player to compete at five World Cups, a feat of endurance set by Samoan centre Brian ...