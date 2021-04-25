England 10-6 France: Red Roses secure hat-trick of titles

EMILY SCARRATT kicked a late penalty to seal England’s third Women’s Six Nations title in a row with a hard-fought final win against France.

Both sides were kept scoreless for most of the first half before Poppy Cleall’s try put England ahead at the break.

Caroline Drouin cut England’s lead to one with two penalties and France kept up relentless, heavy pressure.

The Red Roses’ defence held firm and they were rewarded with the Scarratt penalty to seal the title.

England captain Scarratt said: “It doesn’t need to be big flamboyant scorelines every week.

“The defence was unreal and we had to d...