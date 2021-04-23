Premiership Rugby push back mid-May schedule to allow fans to attend matches

Premiership Rugby have announced that two matches in May have been rescheduled in order for fans to be welcomed back into stadiums.

The government has issued a date of May 17 for fans to be allowed to attend sporting events in a limited capacity in England, with Round 19 of the Premiership originally scheduled to take place over May 14-16.

Premiership Rugby, in agreement with clubs and broadcaster BT Sport, have confirmed the rescheduling of two matches for May 17, in accordance with the relaxing of lockdown under the government’s roadmap.

Newcastle will host Northampton at Kingston Park while Gloucester will travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol as part on the move.

Wasps revealed they reached out to their opponents Worcester to move their match from Saturday to Monday, but claim Warriors declined their request to move the fixture.

Unfortunately, we did approach Worcester Warriors to move the date of our Gallagher Premiership Round 19 fixture, however our request was declined. As a result, the game will be played on Saturday 15 May as scheduled without fans in attendance. https://t.co/YzGSjMBO9j — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) April 23, 2021

Bath and Leicester, who will host Sale and Harlequins, both aim to be able to host fans but their flexibility remains tied to their European Cup committments.

Premiership Rugby also say an announcement will be made shortly on London Irish playing Exeter Chiefs at the Brentford Community Stadium.

“As part of their spring roadmap, the Government has indicated that supporters may be allowed to attend sporting fixtures from May 17.

“By moving matches into midweek we are ready to welcome fans back if it is decided that it is safe to do so. We would like to thank BT Sport and the clubs involved for their co-operation in making these changes which we hope will lead to thousands of our supporters seeing Premiership Rugby live in May.”

Round 19 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Saturday 15 May

Wasps v Worcester Warriors – 3pm



Monday 17 May

Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints – 7.30pm

Bristol Bears v Gloucester Rugby – 7.45pm

To be confirmed

London Irish v Exeter Chiefs

Bath Rugby v Sale Sharks

Leicester Tigers v Harlequins

All matches in Round 19 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby will be shown live on BT Sport.