Premiership Rugby push back mid-May schedule to allow fans to attend matches

Premiership Rugby have announced that two matches in May have been rescheduled in order for fans to be welcomed back into stadiums.
The government has issued a date of May 17 for fans to be allowed to attend sporting events in a limited capacity in England, with Round 19 of the Premiership originally scheduled to take place over May 14-16.
Premiership Rugby, in agreement with clubs and broadcaster BT Sport, have confirmed the rescheduling of two matches for May 17, in accordance with the relaxing of lockdown under the government’s roadmap.
Newcastle will host Northampton at Kingston Park while Gloucester will travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol as part on the move.
Wasps revealed they reached out to their opponents Worcester to move their match from Saturday to Monday, but claim Warriors declined their request to move the fixture.
Bath and Leicester, who will host Sale and Harlequins, both aim to be able to host fans but their flexibility remains tied to their European Cup committments.
Premiership Rugby also say an announcement will be made shortly on London Irish playing Exeter Chiefs at the Brentford Community Stadium.
“As part of their spring roadmap, the Government has indicated that supporters may be allowed to attend sporting fixtures from May 17.
“By moving matches into midweek we are ready to welcome fans back if it is decided that it is safe to do so. We would like to thank BT Sport and the clubs involved for their co-operation in making these changes which we hope will lead to thousands of our supporters seeing Premiership Rugby live in May.”
Round 19 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby
Saturday 15 May
Wasps v Worcester Warriors – 3pm
Monday 17 May
Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints – 7.30pm
Bristol Bears v Gloucester Rugby – 7.45pm
To be confirmed
London Irish v Exeter Chiefs
Bath Rugby v Sale Sharks
Leicester Tigers v Harlequins
All matches in Round 19 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby will be shown live on BT Sport.
