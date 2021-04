SALE Sharks fly-half Rob du Preez has been suspended for three weeks after his red card in the win over Gloucester last Saturday.The South African was shown a red card in the 23rd minute for a tip tackle on Gloucester prop Val Rapava- Ruskin. The 27-year-old accepted the charge against him.He will now miss Premiership fixtures against Worcester Warriors, Leicester Tigers and Bath and is free to play on May 18.

