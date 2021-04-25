Carl Fearns fired up for Newcastle Falcons swansong

HE SET the world alight and even himself in France and now Carl Fearns is hoping to reignite Newcastle’s season.

The aggressive ball-carrying No.8 has signed for the Falcons after six years overseas, primarily at Lyon and latterly Rouen, and admits he has a higher profile across the Channel than in the UK.

The 31-year-old Liverpudlian could have seen out his career going through the motions in Pro D2 but is keen to remind Premiership fans what he is about.

“I’ve been here for a while doing rehab and I’m back in full training now,” he said. “I want to get back to the level I was before inj...