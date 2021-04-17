Zebo keen to relaunch Test career

Coming home: Simon ZeboSIMON Zebo will leave Racing 92 this summer to return to Munster on a one-year deal.Cork-born Zebo joined the Paris club in 2018 after spending eight years with his native Irish province.Ireland’s policy of picking only home-based players means he hasn’t added to his 35 caps during his time in France.“I am thrilled and honoured to be coming back home,” said Zebo, 31, who can play wing or full-back. “My family and I have been so lucky to have enjoyed three incredible years with Racing 92 in Paris and I cannot thank the team ther...