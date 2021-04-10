Baxter: We went off script and paid

EXETER DoR Rob Baxter said: “We just went off script at times and each time it hurt us. We are disappointed. The game slipped away from us at times, and it wasn’t one big period.

“That is why we have to learn from games like today if we want to be a good side consistently in Europe. The changing room is quiet but there is another trophy to be won so we have to move on.

“We went into meltdown mode too early, the scoreboard wasn’t as bad as the players thought it was, and we just needed to squeeze a score.

“We started well but then we got turned over at times and that is what the pressure of ...