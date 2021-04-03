Quins icon Brown leaves to join the Falcons

MIKE BROWN is leaving Harlequins and joining Newcastle Falcons, as predicted by Blindside in January.Full-back Brown, 35, a product of the Harlequins Academy, has spent 17 years at the club and holds their appearance record with 348. He also won 72 caps for England in that time.Brown’s position had been rumoured to be under threat as then director of rugby Paul Gustard wanted to move out some of the old guard.But Brown’s sparkling form since Gustard left encouraged Quins to offer him new contract talks – but the Falcons deal had already been done.Brown, who will...