Scarlets plan to prosper through New Zealand link

THE Scarlets are hoping a unique partnership with the New Zealand Rugby Union can help push them to new heights.

When head coach Brad Mooar left last year, just three months into his three-year contract, to take up a dream role with the All Blacks, Scarlets negotiated an elite performance partnership with the Kiwis as part of the compensation package.

The relationship with New Zealand is headed up by Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels.

“It looks at ways we can bounce ideas off each other and come up with provoking thoughts and innovations that might take things forward,” said Daniels.

