Paolo’s the vital piece for puzzler Fekitoa

By JON NEWCOMBE

MALAKAI Fekitoa believes it’s only “a matter of time” before his Wasps teammate Paolo Odogwu wins an elusive first England cap.Odogwu, 24, made his first start of the year yesterday against Clermont Auvergne in the Champions Cup having spent the whole of the Six Nations kicking his heels.Head coach Eddie Jones declined to use the centre/wing, who went into England camp bang in form with a man-ofthe-match, two-try performance against Bath, whilst also electing not to release him back to his club .However, former All Black Feki - toa recognises...