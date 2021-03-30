Bath lose banned captain Charlie Ewels for Challenge Cup clash

Bath captain Charlie Ewels will miss his club’s Challenge Cup round of 16 match at Zebre this Friday following his one-match suspension for getting sent off againt London Irish.

The England lock received two yellow cards from Craig Maxwell-Keys to be shown red in the 68th minute of Bath’s 36-33 defeat to the Exiles.

Included in the citing official’s report, Ewels accepted his charges of foul play and has been given a one-week ban, which rules him out of Bath’s trip to Parma for the European knockout stages.

“Following a TMO review it was agreed by the match officials that Bath No.5 had made direct contact with the head and was at fault as he could be lower,” an RFU statement said.

“Direct head contact was agreed high danger which we mitigate down for the ball carrier changing direction and being tackled by another player.”

For the second card, the report outlined: “Following a TMO review it was agreed that Bath No5 tucked his arm across his body (no attempt to wrap) then hit the London Irish player in the back and off the ball. The player apologised post-match.”

“I don’t have any real complaints with the red cards"



The summary section of the disciplinary hearing verdict read: “The player accepted the charge at the earliest opportunity. He has no previous matters on his disciplinary record. He apologised for his conduct after the match and reiterated his remorse to the panel in written submissions.

“The entry point for two foul play yellow cards is a sanction of one week. Whilst normally the player would be entitled to a reduction from the entry point on account of the mitigating features present in this case, such a reduction is not possible as panels are not able to apply part-weeks by way of mitigation. As such, the sanction remains of one week.”