Warren Gatland Signs With Firma Stella

New Zealand coach Warren Gatland has signed a sponsorship deal with Worcester based sports autograph company Firma Stella. One of the most successful coaches in the sport’s history, Gatland coached Wales between 2007 and 2019, winning four Six Nations titles including three Grand Slams. He was also head coach of the winning British & Irish Lions team during their 2013 tour of Australia and on their 2017 tour of New Zealand when the series was drawn.

Gatland attended a socially distanced signing session at Firma Stella’s headquarters in February, spending time with the company’s new offshoot – Firma Framing, a venture CEO Peter Johnson has just launched as a ‘We Frame Anything’ company. Peter Johnson said:

“This was a huge privilege for us – the first time we had the pleasure of welcoming such a sporting icon on site. Warren signed over 400 items, including British & Irish Lions, New Zealand and Wales Coach jackets, rugby balls and photographs! He is a hugely engaging character, a real raconteur – full of amazing stories about his illustrious career and jokes! Warren really got into the spirit of the occasion, even donning one of our exclusive Firma Stella hoodies!“

