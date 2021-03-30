Pivac: We will keep fine tuning

WAYNE Pivac admits it took him until Wednesday to recover from Wales’ Grand Slam heartbreak, but he now believes the future is bright after sealing the Six Nations title.

The trophy was packed up at the Stade de France and shipped off to Cardiff after Scotland’s last gasp victory ensured a maiden Championship title for the Wales head coach.

The triumph silenced Pivac’s doubters and justified his decision to move away from Warren Gatland’s tried and tested game plan that had brought unprecedented success.

Now Pivac believes his exciting Welsh side are on the right path to the Rugb...