Simmonds says Chiefs won’t freeze on big stage

By NEALE HARVEY

EXETER skipper Joe Simmonds believes last season’s doublewinning experience is crucial as he prepares to lead his men into Heineken Cup battle against Lyon.Having scraped into the last 16, defending champions Chiefs received a huge boost by being handed a home tie against the Top 14 side, with a potential quarter-final showdown against Leinster or Toulon to follow a week later.Simmonds, who lifted last year’s trophy after Exeter’s dramatic final victory over Racing 92, told The Rugby Paper: “It’s an exciting prospect. We watched the dr...