Super Rugby Aotearoa: Jordie Barrett full house sparks Hurricanes

JORDIE Barrett scored a hat-trick as the Hurricanes secured their first win of the season, courtesy of the full back’s incredible 30 points – an Aotearoa record for one player.

His kicking, line breaks and overall brilliance caused nightmares for the Highlanders defence as they lost 30-19 at home.

Aaron Smith became the all-time appearance holder for the Highlanders, playing his 154th game to surpass former full-back Ben Smith’s record.

Smith also broke the record for most Super Rugby matches played by a scrum-half.

Hurricanes led 17-7 at half time through two converted tries and a penalt...