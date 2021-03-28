Exclusive: Newcastle Falcons extend Mateo Carreras contract

Newcastle Falcons have finalised terms with Mateo Carreras to extend his stay beyond the current Premiership season, TRP can reveal.

The former Argentina U20 wing, who starred at the 2019 U20 World Championship, arrived at Kingston Park at the start of the year on a short-term ‘prove it’ contract.

And while Newcastle fans will be able to look forward to seeing more of Carreras in a Falcons shirt next season, he will be banned for the next nine weeks following the outcome of a RFU independent disciplinary hearing into his eye gouge incident involving Wasps wing Josh Bassett last weekend....