Finn Russell receives three-week ban for red card against France

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell has been banned for three weeks following his red card in the win over France last Friday.

Russell was sent off by referee Wayne Barnes in the 71st minute after catching France’s Brice Dulin near the throat area with his elbow as he attempted to fend the full-back’s tackle.

Russell accepted he had committed an act of foul play and the red card sanction given to him in the 27-23 win.

The Disciplinary Committee decided Russell actions had been properly categorised as striking with the arm under Law 9.12 and found the offence to warrant a mid-range entry point of six weeks, halved to three due to considered mitigating factors.

A Six Nations statement read: “The Disciplinary Committee identified no aggravating features. In terms of mitigation, the Disciplinary Committee gave credit for Mr Russell’s prompt acceptance that his actions had constituted foul play and been worthy of a red card, his disciplinary record, his attitude to the disciplinary process before and during the hearing, and his clear remorse (shown by his response to Mr Dulin on the pitch), and reduced the suspension by three weeks so that the final period of suspension is three weeks.

“The Disciplinary Committee determined that the suspension should cover three matches to be played by Racing 92 in the EPCR Champions Cup and TOP14, respectively.

“Since one of those matches (in the EPCR Champions Cup on 11 April 2021) is contingent on the result of other matches, the suspension will end on either 18 April 2021 or 25 April 2021. Mr Russell will be free to play again on Monday, 19 April 2021 or Monday, 26 April 2021.”

The suspension means Russell, 28, will miss Racing 92’s Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against Edinburgh this weekend, as well as the quarter-finals should the Parisiens progress at La Defense Arena.