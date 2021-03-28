Uren making waves in Harry’s absence

■ By NEALE HARVEY

Box seat: Andy Uren launches a kick against SaintsPICTURES: Getty ImagesPat LamFEISTY Bristol halfback Andy Uren aims to keep proving why clubmate Harry Randall is not the only show in town when it comes to future England No.9 selections.While Randall’s Six Nations call-up drew headlines, only for the livewire pivot to be denied the chance of a first cap by injury, Uren has been at the forefront of Bristol’s surge for honours after a series of impressive displays.Last week’s match-winning effort at Northampton, where Uren’s sum...