Carlin Isles ‘hurt and saddened’ over injury to USA teammate Perry Baker

USA Sevens speedster Carlin Isles is praying for Perry Baker to make a miraculous recovery to keep his Olympic dream alive.

Long-time touring buddy Baker suffered a lower leg injury at the Madrid Sevens earlier this month that USA Rugby has been tight-lipped on sharing details about.

But Baker has been swamped by get well soon messages from players around the circuit with the Tokyo Olympics four months away – with Isles being one of the first to do so watching on from home due to a minor calf injury.

Together Isles and Baker have combined for 413 tries between them on the Sevens circ...