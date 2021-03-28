Argentina flyer Seb wings in without Zoom

NEWS EXTRABy GAVIN HARPER
NEW Glasgow Warriors signing Sebastian Cancelliere says he has never spoken to any of the club’s coaching staff.The ten-cap Argentina winger has signed an initial one-year deal and will arrive in the summer, but has not yet spoken directly with head coach Danny Wilson.He will arrive at Scotstoun along with Pumas fly-half Domingo Miotti, who will join from Western Force in Australia.“I didn’t speak to Danny at all, I don’t know his face,” Cancelliere told TRP. “I talked to Domingo and he had talked to Danny, and my ...
