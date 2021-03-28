Sarries stars will be fresh for Gatland | Jeff Probyn

THE good news that the Lions will be going ahead as planned in South Africa is no surprise and despite those who think the Six Nations results will make a difference, I am sure there will be a large England contingent named.

With rugby starting at Championship club level and Eddie Jones giving his Saracens crew a rude wake-up call by selecting them for the Six Nations he may have done Warren Gatland a big favour.

The players, after a long break, will now embark on a club journey that will test them without the physical attrition they would face in the Premiership.

This would give Gatland ...