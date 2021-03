RUGBY SHORTS

JACOB Ford has become head coach at Bury St Edmunds with Nick Wakley stepping up to the DoR role.Ford, the younger brother of England fly-half George, joins after steering Westcliff RFC to safety in their first season in National Two last year. Ford is also head of rugby at Ipswich School.Pro-am rugby chairman Terry Sands said: “Having Jacob on board is going to add significant value to our set up.”

...