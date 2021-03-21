Scotland 52-10 Italy: Worst-ever finish for under-fire Italians

SCOTLAND maintained their hopes of a top-half finish in the Six Nations with a record eight-try dismantling of a hapless Italy to condemn the Azzurri to their worst-ever Championship campaign.

Gregor Townsend’s side had a bonus point wrapped up after just 28 minutes and made hay with four more tries after the interval to surpass the 41-point margin of victory they managed in a 2015 World Cup warm-up match against the Italians.

The Scots will head to Paris for their rescheduled fixture against France on Friday with renewed confidence as they target a first win in the French capital since 199...