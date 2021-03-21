Gilpin gets set for big challenge

WORLD Rugby has appointed Alan Gilpin as chief executive. Englishman Gilpin, 47, had been interim chief executive since Brett Gosper’s departure in January.Since joining World Rugby in 2014, Gilpin has been chief operating officer as well as Rugby World Cup managing director.Gilpin said he was ‘immensely’ proud to lead the organisation.He added: “With a new strategic plan ready to launch and an executive board that has ambitious goals for the next few years, it is set to be a pivotal period in the growth of the sport.“I am also well aware of the chal...