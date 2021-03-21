Goode: Academy kids can wait, it’s all about winning

By ADAM ELLIS

STEVE Borthwick’s ‘old school’ ways of getting Leicester back to the top of the Premiership will keep Tigers’ young crop biding their time, insists Andy Goode.Borthwick, whose first game in charge was a 26-13 loss at Exeter in August, has turned the ship around in the 23 matches since and went to the Chiefs yesterday within range of Champions Cup qualification after a two-year absence.But while Tommy Reffell, Freddie Steward and Joe Heyes have played key roles, Goode sees the development of other academy graduates as periphery to Leiceste...