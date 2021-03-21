Greig Laidlaw gives his first impressions of Japan’s Top League

FORMER Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw admits he thought ‘long and hard’ about staying in France before taking up a two-year deal in Japan’s Top League.

Perpignan were willing to pay big to hijack Laidlaw’s discussions with clubs in Japan and try to tempt the scrum-half from Clermont.

But the allure of NTT Shining Arcs was too strong.

“Opportunities come along in rugby and this sport we play is a short career,” said Laidlaw, 35.

“I had other opportunities to stay in France which I was close to doing. I thought long and hard about Perpignan. I liked what they pitched to me, but I felt that ...