Leicester Tigers confirm the return of Freddie Burns

Freddie Burns will make his return to the Premiership next season after finalising terms with Leicester Tigers.

Away playing in the second tier of Japanese rugby for the Shokki Shuttles, The Rugby Paper reported on March 14 that Burns had been made a top priority by head coach Steve Borthwick.

The fly-half has agreed to call Welford Road home for the second time in his career, having made 75 appearances for Tigers over a three-year stint before leaving for Bath in 2017.

As part of a swap deal between Leicester and Bath for George Ford, Burns will this time around call the England fly-half a teammate as Borthwick makes his intention to have experienced fly-halves running play at No.10 clear.

Speaking about the addition of Burns from next season, Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Freddie back to the club from next season.

“He is an experienced Premiership player who has played international rugby and will be a valuable addition to our squad.

“I have been impressed with the way Freddie has spoken about wanting to be a part of what we are building at Tigers and his determination to be a leader in our squad.”

Burns discovered he was going to be pushed rather than pulled to Bath, with Leicester meeting Burns in a Nandos to discuss the team’s desire to sign Ford four years ago.

But Burns has only fond memories of matchdays at Tigers, and is looking forward to his move home from Nagoya, Japan.

Burns added: “I can’t wait to be back in Leicester and part of the club again.

“I can see the changes in the team and clear identity of the squad with Steve and want to be a part of that.

“I am coming back to compete and want to be playing in the Premiership once again.

“Tigers fans are so passionate and I always had such a good connection with them, they are definitely a reason why I want to come back to the club.”