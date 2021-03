RUGBY SHORTS

WORCESTER have signed South African lock/No.8 Kyle Hatherell from Jersey.Hatherell, 25, joined Jersey three years ago and is England-qualified. His Warriors deal begins on April 1 and runs until the end of the 2022-23 season.Worcester have also signed Exeter tighthead Maks van Dyk on a short-term loan to cover injuries to Nick Schonert, Conor Carey and Richard Palframan.The South African, 29, joined Exeter in November but has yet to play for them.

